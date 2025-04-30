Skip to Content
ISU

National college classification system recognizes ISU for student accessibility

Idaho State University
KIFI
Idaho State University
By
today at 11:08 AM
Published 2:43 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- The Carnegie Foundation, a nationwide education organization that analyzes the effectiveness of schools and universities, has named Idaho State University as one of the top schools in the US in student accessibility and earning potential after graduation.

ISU was recently classified as a 'higher student access-medium earnings university' by the Carnegie Foundation. This means students at Idaho State have an easier time getting into, and staying in, a diverse selection of programs and can expect to earn more than the median average income after graduation.

The Carnegie Foundation also re-designated ISU as a 'Research 2: High Spending and Doctorate Production institution' in February of 2025, a classification they have held for the past 15 years.

For more information, you can visit Idaho State University's website and the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education website.

Article Topic Follows: ISU

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content