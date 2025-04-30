National college classification system recognizes ISU for student accessibility

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- The Carnegie Foundation, a nationwide education organization that analyzes the effectiveness of schools and universities, has named Idaho State University as one of the top schools in the US in student accessibility and earning potential after graduation.

ISU was recently classified as a 'higher student access-medium earnings university' by the Carnegie Foundation. This means students at Idaho State have an easier time getting into, and staying in, a diverse selection of programs and can expect to earn more than the median average income after graduation.

The Carnegie Foundation also re-designated ISU as a 'Research 2: High Spending and Doctorate Production institution' in February of 2025, a classification they have held for the past 15 years.

For more information, you can visit Idaho State University's website and the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education website.