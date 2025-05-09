ISU spring commencement set for Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University will hold commencement ceremonies for spring and summer 2025 graduates on Saturday, May 10.

2,145 graduates will receive degrees and certificates at this spring's commencement. Ceremonies will kick off on Friday at noon with the traditional 'March through the Arch' celebration at the Swanson Arch on the ISU campus.

Ceremonies on Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the ICCU Dome. Colleges of Science and Engineering, Business, and Arts and Letters will graduate at 10 a.m., and Colleges of Technology, Health, Pharmacy, and Education will graduate at 2 p.m.

For more information, you can visit Idaho State University's commencement website.