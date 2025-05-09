Skip to Content
ISU

ISU spring commencement set for Saturday

KIFI
By
today at 10:23 AM
Published 12:43 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University will hold commencement ceremonies for spring and summer 2025 graduates on Saturday, May 10.

2,145 graduates will receive degrees and certificates at this spring's commencement. Ceremonies will kick off on Friday at noon with the traditional 'March through the Arch' celebration at the Swanson Arch on the ISU campus.

Ceremonies on Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the ICCU Dome. Colleges of Science and Engineering, Business, and Arts and Letters will graduate at 10 a.m., and Colleges of Technology, Health, Pharmacy, and Education will graduate at 2 p.m.

For more information, you can visit Idaho State University's commencement website.

Article Topic Follows: ISU

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content