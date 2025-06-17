ISU Robotics Club to defend national title at competition next week

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho State University Robotics Club will return to the SkillsUSA student workforce development championships in Atlanta, Georgia, next week to defend its national title in electronics.

ISU Robotics Club student Joshua Makuch won the national gold medal in the electronic technologies category at the championship last year. Earlier this year, ISU Robotics Club members swept the state competition in electronics and related math, placing in the top three spots in both categories, and qualified for another round at the national level against hundreds of competitors from universities across the country.

"I couldn't be more proud of them," said Brody Holyoak, senior clinical instructor for ISU's Robotics Program. "I like to push my students, and this is a great way to help push them to get to something that's like, 'this isn't just the end of a test, it isn't just a section, it isn't just this module, it isn't just this semester.' This is kind of the culmination of everything that we teach here in the program."

Holyoak said the team will leave for the national competition on Sunday, where they will compete for the whole week and return to Pocatello on Saturday, June 28.

For more information, you can visit the Idaho State University website.