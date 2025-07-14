Gear up for summer adventures: ISU’s Outdoor Adventure Center has you covered

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University's Outdoor Adventure Center (OAC) is open through the summer and offers rentals of any and all equipment for camping, rafting, or climbing trips.

OAC employees say their most rented items this summer have come from their wide catalogue of inflatable rafts, kayaks, and paddleboards. But they also offer a range of camping equipment (including backpacks, stoves, and sleeping bags), rock climbing gear, and mountain bikes available to rent at competitive prices.

"We have some really high-quality, durable gear, and you can test it before you buy it," said Bryce Walker, outdoor recreation and climbing wall coordinator for the OAC. "If you're wanting to try backpacking for the first time, but you don't want to spend $100, $200 on a backpack, you can come rent it from us for a weekend and have it really cheap."

For a full list of rentable equipment and prices, you can visit the Idaho State University Outdoor Adventure Center website or find them on Facebook.