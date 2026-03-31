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“Scratch for Schools” fundraiser returns to Southeast Idaho

Idaho State University
KIFI
Idaho State University
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today at 12:34 PM
Published 5:15 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Lottery is bringing back its annual “Scratch for Schools” fundraiser to Southeastern Idaho, and this year’s event is set to be the largest yet. A record number of schools will participate across two days of high-energy competition aimed at raising money for public education.

Yesterday, 64 schools gathered at Idaho State University Extension in Idaho Falls, inside the Bennion Student Union multi-purpose room.

Today, another 53 schools will take part at the Pond Student Union Ballroom on ISU’s campus in Pocatello at 4 p.m.

Statewide, the Idaho Lottery is hosting 11 events with more than 514 schools registered to participate. This year marks the 25th anniversary of “Scratch for Schools,” a program that has returned more than $2.1 million to support public education and classrooms across Idaho.

Funds raised through the event can go towards a variety of classroom needs, including playground equipment, library books, and classroom technology.

In addition to the competition, organizers say the event is designed to be fun and visually exciting. Nearly 200 participants, including administrators, teachers, PTO members, and staff, will take part at each event, often dressed in costumes to show school pride.

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