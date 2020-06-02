Life

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Receiving unemployment benefits is still an ongoing problem across Idaho.

People have been waiting for weeks and even months for their unemployment benefits.

Governor Little has been consoling with other governors.

It turns out other states are having the same issues with disrupting unemployment benefits.

"I'm not making excuses I don't like it, I'm unhappy about it. There were a few states that changed their system that had an advantage over the rest of the states," Gov. Little said.

Unfortunately, those advantages conflict with federal law and state law.

Governor Little says the federal law the state law rules don't necessarily line up.

Jani Revier the director of the labor department is looking into ways for people to receive their benefits at a faster pace.

"We know that individuals are having a hard time reaching our office. To help address that concern we have partnered with a call center. We're hopeful that here soon we will get to some of the pent up demand. We will be able to answer calls and respond to the needs in a quicker process," said Revier.

People can still expect to be on hold for a long time.

They are only hoping to reduce wait times from days to hours.

Even though they recruited more helping hands, it's still not easy to help everyone in need.

"Unemployment insurance is very complicated. You can't just pull someone off the street and have them be able to adjudicate an unemployment insurance claim or even talk through some of the issues or answer someone's questions," Revier said.

Idaho hit an unemployment record of 2.5%.

Idaho is now at 11.5%.

The labor office says they have seen a significant increase of Idahoans needing assistance.

They are currently working through that backlog

for those still looking to claim your unemployment benefits, you can call this number 833-410-1009.