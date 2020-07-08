Sheriff’s Office encourages people to pay more attention on the roads

Life

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With the recent crashes the Bonneville County, the Sheriff's Office is encouraging people to pay more attention on the road.

We are in the 100 deadliest days of Summer. There are more tourists and more people getting out to enjoy outdoor activities. With that, it adds more cars to the road.

"This is the time of year that in that hundred deadliest days of summer where we we typically see an increase in traffic through our area," Sgt. Bryan Lovell said. "Two of the main factors in crashes are speeding and attention. So we tell people a lot always pay real good attention to your driving, you know, that should be a priority in whatever you're doing."

Sgt. Lovell also adds to wear your seatbelt because a majority of major injuries are in part due to people not wearing them.