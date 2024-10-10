“It’s their legacy”– local headstone cleaning business is a labor of love

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—A local business is taking on a service many people don't often consider.

"Take it for Granite" is a headstone cleaning and restoration company in Pocatello.

Anna Milder started the business after her boyfriend encouraged her to take requests for headstone cleaning services that were coming to his countertop company, Pebble Creek Custom Countertops.

"It kind of started as just a little side business," said Milder. "And then turns out I was kind of good at it, and it's a different way of kind of feeling like you can give back to people and help them with something that maybe they're scared to do."

Through her business, Milder has helped dozens of families clean and restore headstones that have been damaged by the elements.

But Milder said it is often more than just a job. It's a way to help honor people's memories.

"This is our last connection," said Milder. "It's the place where their family goes to say goodbye and talk about memories of them–it's their legacy."