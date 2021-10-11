Officials investigate death of bald eagle

Animals

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game is investigating the death of a bald eagle in Island Park.

On Saturday, Conservation Officer Chris Johnson responded to the McRae Subdivision on Island Park Reservoir after a young bald eagle was reported to be alive but unable to fly.

Upon his arrival, Officer Johnson found the bird deceased and smashed into the mud beneath fresh side-by-side tracks.

Video evidence indicates the eagle was ran over between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Officer Johnson at (208) 390-0629 or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher.

Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.