Officials issue warning as elk calving season begins soon

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Yellowstone National Park officials have issued a warning as elk calving season will begin soon.

Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may charge or kick.

Officials say to stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and cars.

Keep at least 25 yards from elk at all times, and if an elk charges you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.