Blackfoot Animal Shelter rescues 46 dogs from hoarding situation.

Par Kermani Blackfoot Animal Shelter

BLACKFOOT, IDAHO(KIFI) – Tucked away at Blackfoot Animal Shelter 15 tiny Chihuahuas are waiting for their forever home. Only 15 remain from the oriignal 46 dogs, recently pulled from a severe hoarding situation, arrived at the facility completely unsocialized and paralyzed by fear.



For shelter technician Nigel Worley and his team, the mission isn't just about finding them houses—it's about undoing years of trauma.



"None of them are vicious. If anything, they're terrified," Worley said, while holding one of the dogs named Cosmo, who still trembles at the sight of a leash. "But once they learn that they can trust a human, then they're full of love. And that’s all that they want".



While a recent group of 17 puppies was adopted in just three days, these hoarding survivors require a much slower, more dedicated approach.



Every Saturday, volunteers arrive specifically to sit with the "scared ones," providing the companionship necessary to build confidence.



Worley emphasizes that the shelter's primary challenge isn't just the animals, but the lack of education among owners.



"99% of dogs and cats are good animals. It’s the people that make the mistakes," Worley said. "Adopting animals is a lifetime commitment... it’s not just a fad".



Senior dogs also experience a lot of age discrimination according to Worley who has been at the shelter for over two years.



"So there's age discrimination. People come in and say that dog's too old, I want something young. We had them in here the other day. They wanted a dog that was eight months old or younger" Worley said



The shelter remains open for adoptions without appointments, encouraging families to bring their current pets for "meet and greets" to ensure a permanent fit. Adoption fees are $160 for dogs and $110 for cats, covering all essential medical care including spaying, neutering, and microchipping.