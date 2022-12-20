Skip to Content
December 19, 2022 10:14 AM
Pedigree Stage Stop Race announces 2023 race dates and competitors

Pedigree Stage Stop

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race organizers announce the official schedule for the 2023 race. A current field of 24 teams will converge on Jackson Hole, Wyo. for the start of the 28th running of this iconic race. The 2023 field includes teams from 10 U.S. States, 4 Canadian Provinces and 1 team travellng from Germany. 

The 2023 Race Will Commence on the Following Schedule: (All stages are 30 to 35 miles)

  • January 27 — Ceremonial Start - Jackson, Wyoming
  • January 28 — Stage One - Teton County, Wyoming
  • January 29 — Stage Two - Lander, Wyoming
  • January 30 — Stage Three - Pinedale, Wyoming
  • January 31— Stage Four - Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming
  • February 1 — Stage Five - Kemmerer, Wyoming
  • February 2 —      Travel Day    
  • February 3 — Stage Six - Alpine, Wyoming
  •  February 4 — Stage Seven & Final Banquet - Driggs, Idaho

2023 ENTRIES: 

  1. Randy DeKuiper – Hesparia, Michigan
  2. Al Borak – Newberry, Michigan
  3. Dennis LaBoda – Grand Marais, Minnesota
  4. Geneva Lyon – Brightwood, Oregon
  5. Bruce Magnusson – Cheboygan, Michigan
  6. Tim Thiessen – Leadville, Colorado
  7. Christina Gibson – Carlton, Washington
  8. Thad McCracken – Mosier, Oregon
  9. Austin Forney – Leadville, Colorado
  10. Michael Tetzner – Burg, Germany
  11. Mike Bestgen – St. Cloud, Minnesota
  12. Chris Adkins – Sand Coulee, Montana
  13. Donny Poulin – The Pas, Manitoba, Canada
  14. Alix Crittenden – Bondurant, Wyoming
  15. Anny Malo – St Zenon, Quebec, Canada
  16. Grant Beck – Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada
  17. Sarah Tarlton – Mountain, Wisconsin
  18. Jules Struzyna – Williston, Vermont
  19. Cathy Rivest – St-Paul-de-Joliette, Quebec, Canada
  20. Lina Streeper – Fort Nelson, British Columbia, Canada 
  21. Dave Torgerson – Bozeman, Montana
  22. Doug Butler – New Haven, Vermont
  23. Liz Thompson – St. Anthony, Idaho
  24. Rachael Courtney – Tolstoi, Manitoba, Canada

The cash and prized this year total $165,000.

