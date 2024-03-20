Grizzly bears are on their way off the endangered species list, here’s why

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The State of Idaho reached an agreement Tuesday with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which has committed to revising or removing the ESA listing of grizzly bears in the lower 48 states by January 1, 2026. Grizzly bears have been protected under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) since 1975. Discussion about delisting grizzlies in Idaho has been on the table for years.

U.S. Senator Jim Risch of Idaho is pushing for Congress to pass his Grizzly Bear Review and Resource Restart (GRRR) Act. He believes the conservation efforts to restore grizzly populations in Idaho have been successful, now causing population density issues with the bears in our region. Senator Risch first introduced this legislation in July 2023.

According to a GRRR Act press release, "When the Endangered Species Act (ESA) was created, the intent was to recover endangered species based on science. Currently, legal precedents surrounding the ESA make it nearly impossible to remove the species from the list regardless if population targets have been met."

The other side of the issue

Louisa Willcox, grizzly advocate and co-founder of Grizzly Times, has been studying these bears for decades. She believes that most people are undereducated about the reasons why grizzlies need protection.

"What you have to understand is that grizzly bears have been eliminated in 97% of the range that they used when Lewis and Clark came across the West in the early 1800s," Willcox said. "And, even with Endangered Species Act protections that have been afforded since 1975, that's still the number. We still have only 3%, despite all the heroic efforts made to improve the status of grizzly bears, improved numbers, improve habitat protections."

Delisting an animal as an endangered species usually opens up avenues of population management such as hunting. Willcox points out that man is already the number one predator for the grizzly bear even with provisions in place.

"Ninety percent of the grizzly bears that die in Greater Yellowstone died because we kill them, which says something, and that's under the Endangered Species Act," she explained. Whether we like it or not, We are God. We have the powers of life or death over the grizzly bear population in Yellowstone."

Willcox believes that, in part, delisting efforts are motivated by fear of large, meat-eating animals.

"I think we have deep in our DNA, deep in our subconscious, since we came off of the savannas in Africa, a fear of large carnivores that can eat you," Willcox said. "I think that is very profound. And there are not many things on the landscape that can do that anymore. The grizzly bear is one of the few."

Willcox says that humans have slowly become less willing to kill off animal populations, using past and present treatment of buffalo, wolves, and bears as an example.

"The ethos is changing," she said. "I think the question is, 'Will the ethos and our behavior change enough as the grizzly bears are changing what they're doing so that we find peace and a kind of equilibrium and indeed achieve long-term recovery?' That is what everybody wants, no matter what side of the delisting debate you're on."