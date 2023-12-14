Japan roller coaster leaves riders dangling upside down

By Kathleen Magramo and Francesca Annio, CNN

(CNN) — Thrill-seeking riders were left dangling upside down over a hundred feet in the air after a roller coaster came to an emergency stop at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka.

Thirty-two people were stuck on the Jurassic Park-themed Flying Dinosaur attraction when it got stuck at the highest point some 40 meters (130 feet) above ground on Thursday, a media representative confirmed with CNN.

No one was injured and the passengers were guided to safety through an emergency staircase.

“These are things that can happen, so we followed our safety procedure and our staff guided the passengers to a safe place,” the representative said Friday, adding that the ride is remains closed and under inspection.

The attraction takes guests soaring through the air on an “out of control” Pteranodon, one of the largest flying reptiles, and riders are “swung 360 degrees through the world of Jurassic Park,” according to the theme park’s website.

In 2021, another Japanese theme park, Fuji-Q, closed down one of its high-speed roller coasters indefinitely for safety investigations after some riders reported injuries.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.