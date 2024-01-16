Ayo Edebiri is winning awards season and ruling the red carpet

By Nicole Mowbray, CNN

(CNN) — The breakout star of hit series “The Bear,” has proven that her ability to dazzle extends well beyond the screen. Over the last two weeks, Ayo Edebri has taken home a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice award and a Primetime Emmy for her portrayal of Sydney Adamu — swapping her chef’s whites for some seriously good red carpet looks.

The 28-year-old, Boston-born actor has been bringing joy to the red carpet for a couple of years now, with her adventurous approach to red carpet dressing. Edebiri works in tandem with stylist Danielle Goldberg — formerly the exclusive stylist for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — who also dresses the likes of Kaia Gerber, Olivia Rodrigo and Greta Lee.

Whether it’s bespoke suiting from Thom Browne or being one of the first to wear the now viral Loewe “balloon dress” from the house’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, it seems as if every red carpet risk Edebiri takes right now, pays dividends.

“Within the past year, my world has opened up so much in terms of opportunities and events, so I’ve definitely have been thinking a lot more about what I wear and how I wear it,” Edebiri said in an interview with W Magazine in 2023. “I realize how much fashion can help you tell stories, really. As an actress, as a storyteller, that’s so crucial. Being able to mold and create new stories for yourself, new journeys, it’s very freeing. And being able to do it in clothes that are so carefully thought out and made and so explorative and more conceptual is very cool.”

Here are some of her best looks.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.