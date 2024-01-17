Look of the Week: The reason behind this green troll’s shocking Emmys ensemble

By AJ Willingham, CNN

There are looks, there are looks, and then there’s whatever Princess Poppy was serving at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum showed up in support of the Emmy-winning competition show giving what can only be described as “glamorous troll.” Fabulous green gown? She had it. Movie-worthy makeup and prosthetics? She had it. A scary little purse with eyeballs on it? Oh, she had that too.

Don’t let the bag, custom made by designer Li Shen Ooi, distract you from the rest of the ensemble. Poppy also sported fake lashes, lime green puffy mules and a hairline that would have sent Renaissance-era nobility to their knees. Princess Poppy credited the dress to costume designer Bryn Costume.

“Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

So not just a look, but a made-you-look. Princess Poppy elaborated to The Los Angeles Times:

“I wanted to take everything that is rude and ugly about the usual decorum of awards and do the complete opposite,” she said. “I wanted to be a troll, to literally and figuratively troll the Emmys.”

Princess Poppy told the Times that when she first started performing, she felt an “insurmountable amount of pressure to look gorgeous and beautiful.” But then she said she realized, “Oh wait, I can do the opposite.”

After stopping traffic on the red carpet, Princess Poppy graced the stage with other Season 15 contestants as “RuPaul’s Drag Race” won its fifth Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition. With the show’s accolades, producer and drag legend RuPaul has become the most-decorated person of color to be honored at the Primetime Emmys.

RuPaul took the moment to advocate for LGBTQ rights in a speech so earnest one hardly noticed the green troll standing in the background.

“If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you,” the TV icon said.

As for Princess Poppy, she’s had a mixed relationship with fame since being voted off Season 15 of the show last year.

“Drag, to me, as a career, wasn’t always a long-term thing. I went into this process knowing that I don’t want to pursue drag full-time, forever,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2023.

“It’s OK to not want to be famous,” she added.

Being a troll though? A different thing altogether.

“Drag Race” fans didn’t miss the irony of her look. “I’m obsessed with Princess Poppy,” one X user said alongside a video of the drag queen dancing in full troll look during the event.

“Princess Poppy un-retired from drag just to end the entire industry. You can’t top this,” another user said.

Princess Poppy was obviously pleased with the responses. She posted a few reactions on Instagram, where the compliments kept on coming.

“Princess Poppy you will always be famous,” one fan wrote.

(And to the person who commented, “S***ing on the goblin mother toilet” under the same post, get well soon.)

CNN has reached out to Princess Poppy for further comment on her conversation-stealing look.

