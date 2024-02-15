London Overground gets a rebrand, with six new line names revealed

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — The London Overground has been revamped, with the six separate lines which make up the network each being given a new name.

Overground services had previously appeared in orange on transport maps, but the six separate lines will now be given distinct colors, according to a statement from Transport for London (TfL) on Thursday.

“The London Overground network has grown considerably over recent years. Today the network covers 113 stations across six routes,” it reads.

“Giving each of the six routes their own line name and colour will make travel on London Overground easier and simpler for our customers.”

The routes will be known as Lioness line, the Mildmay line, the Windrush line, the Weaver line, the Suffragette line and the Liberty line from autumn.

“The lines have been named to celebrate London and the communities that have shaped our city,” said TfL.

New names highlight ‘forgotten’ stories

The Lioness line, which will be marked in yellow parallel lines on the map, runs from Euston to Watford Junction. It takes its name from the England women’s football team, who won the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament at Wembley Stadium, which lies on the route.

The Mildmay line, which will appear as blue parallel lines, runs from Stratford to Richmond/Clapham Junction. It is named after a charitable hospital in Shoreditch which played a key role in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Then there is the Windrush line from Highbury and Islington to Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon, which passes through several areas with ties to the Caribbean community, many of whom were part of the Windrush generation. It’ll be marked in red parallel lines.

Next is the Weaver line from Liverpool Street to Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford. It takes its name from the areas along its route which were important in the textile trade, and will be represented on the map by maroon parallel lines.

The Suffragette line, which will be marked in green parallel lines, runs from Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside. It is named after the women’s rights movement the Suffragettes, many of whom lived in the East London neighborhoods along its route.

And finally the Liberty line, which will appear as gray parallel lines, covers the route from Romford to Upminster. Its name “references the historical independence of the people of Havering,” through which is runs, according to TFL.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said that the initiative would encourage people to learn the “fascinating, and often forgotten, stories from our city.”

“Naming the lines will not only help educate visitors about our amazing city and its incredible history but will also make it easier for people who live, work or visit London to navigate the city,” he said.

