See the best looks from the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet

(CNN) — There may only be a few dates left on the awards season calendar for 2024, but that doesn’t mean that things are slowing down one bit. Rather, for all the top stylists and Hollywood fashionistas who’ve been hoarding their best gowns and suiting, tonight’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards marks one of the last opportunities to win a red carpet superlative before the Oscars.

The SAG Awards honor standout performances across the past year’s films and TV shows. From the big screen, movies including “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” all received multiple nods; from the small, “Succession,” “Beef,” “The Bear” and “The Last of Us” were among the major contenders.

A “gird your loins”-worthy fashion moment played out during the ceremony itself, with “Devil Wears Prada” co-stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep presenting an award together. (And a second such moment came thanks to Barbra Streisand, who received the SAG Life Achievement Award wearing a plunging gold sequin gown, paired with a black jacket and beret featuring matching gold embroidery.)

But there were also a number of notable looks from other celebrities in attendance. Large-scale sculptural details adorned many gowns, as did floral patterns and draping; Margot Robbie was not the only actor to pop in pink. Menswear also held its own in the statement dressing stakes, with colorful tuxedos and refined, relaxed suiting.

Scroll down to see a selection of the sartorial highlights.

