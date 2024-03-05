Colin Firth’s wet Mr. Darcy shirt from ‘Pride and Prejudice’ among scores of costumes up for sale

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — It was the shirt that stole a generation of hearts and now it’s available to buy.

The legendary white button down shirt that cemented Colin Firth’s reputation as an on-screen heartthrob in “Pride and Prejudice” is expected to fetch thousands of dollars at auction.

Firth immortalized Jane Austen’s Mr. Darcy in the BBC adaptation of the book in 1995. Viewers were especially captivated by the iconic shot of Firth in episode four of the series which saw him go for an impromptu swim in a lake, fully clothed – only to bump into love interest Elizabeth Bennet (played by Jennifer Ehle) once back on dry land.

Darcy proved to be Firth’s major breakthrough and he followed it up with a host of movie roles, including in 2001’s “Bridget Jones’ Diary.”

The white linen shirt, obviously now dry, could sell for up to $12,700 when prospective buyers bid for it on Tuesday, according to Kerry Taylor Auctions which is staging the sale.

The 1810s-style garment, designed by Dinah Collin, features a label from costumier Cosprop which reads: “CP Darcy Wet shirt.”

Recalling the moment the shirt made movie history, Collin said on the auctioneer’s site: “Mr. Darcy’s ‘wet shirt moment’ was never scripted. It came about in discussions between myself and the late Christopher Prins who was then head of menswear at Cosprop. In the scene Mr. Darcy is spied emerging from a lake having taken a cooling swim on a hot summer’s day. Because on screen male nudity was not permitted (taking into account the BBC watershed and US broadcasts) – the idea of the ‘wet shirt’ was born.

“Our way round this was for Colin Firth to be filmed ¾ length wearing just the Irish linen shirt (copied from an antique original) which clung to the body. The scene caused something of a sensation at the time and transformed Colin Firth from a respected classical actor to something of a sex symbol overnight.”

The shirt is one of dozens of garments from the Cosprop store which will be auctioned in aid of arts education charity The Bright Foundation, set up by Academy Award-winning costume designer John Bright.

Other famous outfits up for grabs include Drew Barrymore’s costume as Danielle in “Ever After: A Cinderella Story” and the heather-green hooded cloak and dress that Meryl Streep wore in “The French Lieutenant’s Woman.”

Also up for sale is Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes costume from the 2009 film “Sherlock Holmes,” as well as that of his co-star Jude Law who played Dr. Watson.

Among the other A-listers whose costumes are being auctioned are Keira Knightley, Cate Blanchett and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Bright, who together with fellow costumier Jenny Beavan, won the Oscar for best costume design in 1986 for Merchant Ivory’s “A Room With A View.”

Quoted on the auction house site, he said: “My life’s work has been committed to costume design for film, tv and theatre and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to pursue this path. It is my firmly held belief that the arts and creativity can shape happier and healthier children and enable young people to reach their full potential.”

