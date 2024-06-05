‘It might make most people’s legs tremble a bit’: ‘Floating’ ladder for thrillseekers opens in Norway

By Francesca Street, CNN

(CNN) — A new “floating” staircase in Norway promises spectacular views and undeniable thrills – but it’s probably not for the fainthearted.

The 131-foot long stairway, called the “Stigull” ladder, dangles some 2,591 feet above a Norwegian fjord in the small village of Loen, in the north of the country.

“It might make most people’s legs tremble a bit,” the man behind the ladder, Per Helge Bø, tells CNN Travel.

Seen from Loen’s nearby Gjølmunne suspension bridge, “it looks like people are floating in the air,” says Helge Bø.

A ladder in the sky

Helge Bø is the operations manager at Loen Active, the company behind this and several outdoor activities based in around Loen, a village in the heart of the Nordfjord region known for its striking landscapes.

The 120-step ladder is the latest addition to Loen’s adrenaline-junkie scene, forming part of the village’s extensive via ferrata climbing route.

Via ferrata, which directly translates from Italian to English as “iron path,” is a term used to describe mountain climbing routes that use steel cables and fixed ladders to aid climbers.

The Loen Stigull ladder – which is at a 45-degree angle – is only accessible to climbers who’ve already partly ascended the via ferrata route towards the top of Loen’s Mount Hoven. This means even when you start climbing the ladder, you’ll already be pretty high up.

Pretty terrifying – but if you can stomach the dizzying heights, Helge Bø promises the views are worth it – think glistening blue water, framed by mountains and clouds.

“If you dare to look around, you can take in the spectacular fjord landscape with the glittering fjord and the majestic peaks, with the massive cliff face and narrow gorge right beside you,” says Helge Bø.

And when you make it to the top of Mount Hoven, you’ll be rewarded not only with more jaw-dropping views, but also a restaurant to grab a bite to eat, and a cable car that’ll take you back down to ground level in five minutes.

Helge Bø, who oversaw the stairwell’s building process by Austrian company HZI, hopes the ladder will become a big summer 2024 attraction in the Nordfjord region.

Visitors have the option of embarking on Via Ferrata Loen with or without a guide, depending on their experience level. Prices for climbing with a guide start at 1,695 Norwegian Krone (around $160) for adults. Kids over 12 are also welcome to join guided tours for 1,535 Norwegian Krone (around $145).

Visitors can also book other activities including kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and a ride on the Mount Hoven zipline.

For those embarking on the via ferrata route, there are several measures in place to ensure climbers’ safety.

“All climbing in Via Ferrata Loen, including the Stigull, takes place while you are securely attached to a wire,” explains Helge Bø.

And while the staircase looks intimidating, Helge Bø says it’s suitable for anyone with a decent level of fitness and, according to him at least, it’s “not particularly demanding.” He hopes it’ll attract more visitors to the already popular Loen region.

“Climbing the ladder itself is not difficult, but the exposure and the sense of accomplishment you feel when climbing there are immense,” he says.

