Delta flight diverted to JFK after passengers were served spoiled food

(CNN) — Spoiled in-flight meals prompted the diversion of a Delta Air Lines flight early Wednesday.

“Delta flight 136 from Detroit to Amsterdam diverted to New York’s JFK early Wednesday morning after reports that a portion of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service were spoiled,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said medical crews met the aircraft to treat any impacted passengers and crew.

Delta said its food safety team is working to “immediately isolate the product,” and the airline will investigate the incident.

“This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels,” the airline said.

Flight 136 departed from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Tuesday night at 10:51 p.m. and landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York 3:59 a.m., according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

The Airbus A330 aircraft was carrying 277 customers. Passengers were offered hotel rooms and have been booked on alternate flights, according to Delta.

Flight 136 is now scheduled to depart JFK at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is expected to arrive in Amsterdam early Thursday morning – about 16 hours late, according to FlightAware.

