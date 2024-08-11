Eiffel Tower evacuated after man seen climbing up the structure, police say

By Saskya Vandoorne, CNN

Paris, France (CNN) — Paris police told CNN on Sunday that the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris has been evacuated after a man was spotted scaling the structure.

Police did not provide any further details for the time being. The evacuation comes few hours before the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony takes place at the Stade de France.

Social media footage showed the man climbing one of the Olympic Rings, which have been installed on the tower to commemorate the games in Paris.

“Some guy is climbing on the Olympic Rings at the Eiffel Tower. You can see him on the blue ring,” wrote one user on X.

In another video the apparent climber can be seen being escorted off the tower’s viewing platform by police. “Bloody warm, innit?” he tells bystanders.

People have been caught climbing the 324 meter (1,062 feet) tall tower before. In 2019, the tower was evacuated after a man climbed up its side, and three people were spotted climbing the landmark in 2015.

