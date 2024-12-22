Ho Chi Minh City’s first metro line opens after more than a decade of delays

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

(CNN) — A dozen years after it broke ground, Vietnam’s largest city has unveiled its first mass rapid transit line.

Hundreds of people lined up for the chance to be among the first passengers to board Metro Line 1 as it began operations in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday, according to state-run news agency Viet Nam News.

The line stretches from busy Ben Thanh market in the city center to the Soui Tien Theme Park outside its northwestern boundary, with 14 stops – three underground and 11 above.

Its opening comes after years of delays, caused by factors including the Covid-19 pandemic and financial constraints, according to state media.

“After 17 years of planning and 12 years of construction, the inauguration of this metro line today marks a significant milestone in the advancement of public transportation within the city,” said city official Bui Xuan Cuong at a ceremony to inaugurate the line.

The Vietnamese government has said it hopes the metro system will help reduce traffic in the notoriously congested city, which is home to about 9 million people.

Eight lines are planned, but the government has not announced opening dates for the others.

As an incentive for travelers, tickets are free for the first month and there will be free connections to new electric buses that connect with the metro stops.

After that, tickets will cost 7,000 to 20,000 dong (27 to 79 cents) depending on distance, while elderly and disabled riders will travel for free. Students and travelers using e-payment apps will receive discounts.

Trains will run daily between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Vietnam’s transit infrastructure has been the site of competition between Japan and China, both of whom are eager to strengthen their influence throughout Asia.

Although Japan got into the game first, ultimately putting 43.7 trillion Vietnamese dong ($1.72 billion) into the Ho Chi Minh City project, capital city Hanoi’s China-backed system beat it to the punch by opening its first metro line in 2021. Construction on Hanoi’s second metro line is due to begin in 2025.

Earlier this year, the Vietnamese government announced ambitious plans to build two high-speed rail lines connecting with China, the country’s biggest trading partner.

There are also plans to connect Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City by high-speed trains.

