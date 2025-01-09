How Nigeria’s biggest city became the world’s hottest winter party destination

By Ayanda Ntuli, CNN

Lagos (CNN) — It’s a world of endless parties and sleepless nights. A relentless celebration that turns West Africa – and especially Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos – into one of the hottest destinations on the continent, if not the planet, right in the middle of winter.

Detty December is a magical time between December and early January when diaspora communities and tourists flock to Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa for an unforgettable experience filled with flavourful food, soulful African music and sunshine.

Beach parties, festivals and top-tier performances fuel the energy, while fashion takes center stage, with everyone dressing to impress.

Nearly two-thirds of Nigeria’s population is under 25, according to the United Nations Population Fund, making this one of the world’s youngest countries.

Internationally renowned Afrobeats performers and foreign artists make surprise appearances. DJs take to the streets, blasting powerful beats from consoles mounted atop bright yellow minibuses.

At times it’s all-consuming. Good luck getting hair salon appointments, affordable air tickets or navigating Lagos’ already notorious traffic when the party crowds are in town.

Detty December (“detty” is a playful corruption of “dirty”) is a triumphant celebration of culture, music and good vibes that has evolved in recent years during the traditional holidays influx of diaspora returnees, which heightened in 2018 when Ghana ran a launched a successful “Year of Return” campaign actively encouraging people to visit their ancestral homelands.

It’s gathered pace over the past five years, gaining an international reputation, as IJGBs (“I Just Got Backs”) and their friends arrive in batches, eager to unwind and blow off steam after the fast-paced, hard-working year they’ve had overseas.

For many in the vast Nigerian diaspora, it is a deeply personal homecoming, a chance to reconnect with their heritage, traditions and families while immersing themselves in the lively energy of Nigerian life.

‘Everyone is on a vibe of happiness’

Cynthia Eniola Oyeneyin, who moved from Nigeria to the UK at the age of nine, is a Detty December regular. Despite living abroad for most of her life, she returns to Nigeria every year to reunite with family and friends.

“It’s always important for me to go back to my roots and to go back to my culture,” she says. “Nigeria, for me, will always be home, so when I go back, I’m happiest. And mainly because, especially in December, everyone is on a vibe of happiness.”

Many locals also look forward to joining the party.

“I also look forward to attending Christmas parties and family Christmas gatherings which is a cultural thing in Nigeria where we cook and host each other and it’s always a good time,” says Ademidun Akindele. “This December was really good. Lagos is extremely populated during this time of the year but I can’t complain because it’s good for the economy and it’s amazing to see people.”

What makes the Nigerian Detty December unique?

For starters, Nigeria’s entertainment scene is buzzing during Detty December, offering an abundance of performances headlined by some of the biggest Afrobeats stars, like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr and Tems.

Festivals such as the Calabar Carnival in Cross River State, referred to as “Africa’s biggest street party,” and the Flytime Fest music festival in Lagos provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences, drawing massive crowds eager to immerse themselves in the culture.

Many events are organized by Cultur FM, an influential brand that boasts a large global presence and serves as a unique platform celebrating the richness of African music. It aims to spotlight the often-overlooked talent in the genre, shifting focus from Western DJs who have embraced these sounds to the African artists and DJs who define them.

During the latest Detty December, Cultur FM staged a series of creative events in Lagos. Collaborating with brands like Air Peace, Pepsi Nigeria and Hennessy Nigeria on gatherings that celebrated African pride while connecting deeply with local communities.

‘Back where it all started’

“We wanted to go back to where it all started,” a Cultur FM founder told CNN Travel. He didn’t want his name revealed in line with the organization’s brand anonymity.

“It was essential to involve local people and celebrate the vibrant creativity of these streets.”

He said the standout from the 2024 lineup was an unforgettable block party in Surulere, the iconic Lagos neighborhood that birthed music legends like Wizkid and Oxlade.

Departing from the typical glitzy beach club scene, this free community event aimed to honor its roots. DJ booths were set up on yellow mini-buses, Oxlade delivered an electrifying performance, and brands distributed free merchandise and drinks.

As Detty December gains prominence each year, so does Cultur FM’s influence. The group plans to expand into Ghana and South Africa, continuing to disrupt the music scene, inspire pride in African heritage and connect the diaspora with its roots.

But it’s not just the events — FOMO (fear of missing out) is real!

Lagos during Detty December is bustling with energy, and even if you’re not there, social media feeds will be packed with pictures and videos of people’s highlight reels from their vacations.

From glamorous weddings — because, lest we forget, December is peak wedding season in Nigeria — to house parties, beach day parties and long-awaited family reunions, there’s never a dull moment.

For most tourists and the Nigerian diaspora, the trip feels worth every penny. The favorable currency conversion for travelers from countries such as the UK, the US and Canada makes luxury experiences and indulgences more accessible.

This affordability, combined with the promise of unforgettable memories, makes it hard to resist hopping on a plane for the ultimate holiday. And that’s not all: Local businesses thrive during this period, with vendors, restaurants, and hotels reaping the rewards, in turn providing a boost to the Nigerian economy.

“One of the things I’ve observed the most is the positive economic impact this December has on Nigeria,” says Cynthia. “People are coming to Nigeria to have fun and pumping money into the economy, bringing in more jobs for, you know, the less fortunate as well, and it’s so beautiful to watch.”

Of course, no good thing comes without challenges. While Detty December feels like a haven of fun, there are certainly drawbacks. Flights to Lagos from the UK, US, and Canada become expensive, especially during this period, prompting IJGBs and frequent visitors to book within the first three months of the year to avoid sky-high costs.

Additionally, as an emerging market, Nigeria’s infrastructure often struggles to handle the influx of visitors during Detty December, leading to severe traffic jams that are a nightmare to navigate.

“Lagos is already populated, but come December, you know most people in the diaspora come to Nigeria,” says Ademidun. “This year, I even noticed more people who aren’t even of Nigerian heritage coming into the country to participate in the events, which was interesting, but it just meant everywhere was packed. So, getting a nail appointment, or a hair appointment wasn’t impossible but it was tricky. There is also a lot of traffic, which we expected but traffic jams are a major hindrance of enjoyment.”

Ademidun’s experience highlights the strain on everyday life during Detty December. But beyond the inconvenience, there’s a deeper issue at play – the impact the celebration has on locals.

Many would like to experience the festivities in full but are met with soaring prices driven up by tourists with deep pockets. This effectively excludes some from enjoying simple pleasures like food, events, beach clubs, and getaways in their own country.

Despite these challenges, Detty December has elevated Nigeria’s global profile, drawing visitors eager to immerse themselves in the festivities. The rich culture, nonstop entertainment, and viral #DettyDecember posts have transformed the country into an even more sought-after vacation destination.

Beyond the partying, it serves as a stage for cultural exports, from authentic traditional cuisine to Afrobeats and the resurgence of Y2K fashion, infused with fashions inspired by Nigeria’s “Nollywood” movie scene, turning every moment of Detty December into a celebration of Nigeria’s cultural richness.

Detty December is no ordinary festive season, it’s a movement that unites people from all walks of life in a celebration of African excellence. It places West Africa in the spotlight and as Lagos shines brightly for the world to see, it’s evident that this isn’t merely a homecoming for the diaspora or a festive holiday destination — it’s an ode to Nigeria’s unyielding spirit and its ever-growing influence on the global cultural stage.

