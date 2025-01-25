This trailblazing airport was known for record-breaking world firsts. A century on, no one’s heard of it



CNN

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In our travel roundup this week: How a forgotten airport was once the gateway to Europe and the tale of a 19th-century waterway that became “the heart of the universe.”

Aviation history

Croydon Airport, near London, was once the gateway to Europe, opening up commercial air travel and breaking world records. But after a lifetime of glamor, hosting notables such as Charlie Chaplin, John F. Kennedy and Charles Lindbergh, it faded into obscurity. Here’s why it shouldn’t be forgotten.

Concorde, the legendary supersonic plane, was built in Bristol, England, and Toulouse, France. Flight engineer Warren Hazelby talked to CNN last year about what it was like to operate the pointy pioneer.

For a while in the 1950s, Canada also had supersonic ambitions. Here’s how the Avro Arrow interceptor dream became a national nightmare.

Trump’s global ambitions

US President Donald Trump had no shortage of surprising moves in the first week of his return to power, including signing executive orders restoring the name of the Alaskan mountain Denali to Mount McKinley and renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

The engineering marvel that is the Panama Canal has also been in his sights, with Trump asserting that it should be returned to the United States. Here’s how this incredible piece of infrastructure became “the heart of the universe.”

Trump has also mused about America taking over Greenland, an autonomous crown territory of Denmark, which has protested that its Arctic treasure is not up for sale. Here’s what you need to know about this icy wilderness.

Food and drink

A top chef has banned Michelin Guide inspectors from his new restaurant in the French Alps. Marc Veyrat, who previously took the guide to court over an unfavorable soufflé review, called inspectors “incompetent” and says that he’s done with “taking exams.”

A restaurant in England has also been laying down the law about what is or isn’t acceptable under its roof. Lupa Pizza in Norwich regards Hawaiian pizza as such an affront to the tastebuds that it will charge $120 to anyone with the audacity to order a pineapple topping.

Finally, Europe’s biggest airline wants a limit of two alcoholic drinks per passenger at airports. Irish carrier Ryanair is coming down hard on unruliness, boozed-up and otherwise, having recently filed for $15,400 in damages from a disruptive traveler on a diverted flight.

The best and healthiest way to stay hydrated while traveling is, of course, to drink water. Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have this tried and tested guide to the best collapsible water bottles for 2025.

Our animal friends

How do you like your pandas? Little, large, or just right?

If you like them burly, CNN got an exclusive look at DC’s new giant pandas in “The Whole Story: Operation Panda,” airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT January 26 on CNN.

If itty bitty is more your style, take a look at this video of 25 baby pandas – 25 baby pandas! – who just made their first public appearance in China.

In pet news, a cat named Mittens recently made three trips between Australia and New Zealand in 24 hours after being accidentally left behind on a plane.

Pet owners can feel more assured their furry friends won’t go astray in Rome, though, as several museums are introducing dog-sitting services.

Finally, nature’s hidden secrets are shown in the microscopic world of the Close-up Photographer of the Year competition: see the winning images here.

In case you missed it

He was in America, she was in Australia, and they both lost their spouses to cancer in the same month.

So they decided to go on vacation together.

Not in the spirit of things.

Spirit Airlines has updated its dress code. Don’t wear this if you want to avoid getting kicked off a flight.

Three women posed for a photo on a beach in the 1980s.

More than 40 years later, they recreated it.

Pakoras, kebabs and biryani.

Here are 20 delicious reasons to visit Pakistan.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.