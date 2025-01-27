Japan defeats France to win the Pastry World Cup

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

(CNN) — It’s a matter of national pride, with carefully chosen teams spending years training in pursuit of winning the highest honor in their fields and representing their country on the global stage.

No, not the soccer World Cup. The Pastry World Cup.

The biennial event features contestants from as far afield as Egypt, Mauritius and South Korea in a sweet showdown where teams compete to create the best once-in-a-lifetime desserts. This year’s competition took place on January 20 and 21.

Each team had three members — specialists in chocolate, ice, and sugar respectively. The trios were tasked with developing three desserts that would represent their country: a frozen dessert, a restaurant dessert — which can have a special garnish added at the judging table — and a show chocolate.

And they only had five hours to pull it all off.

The pastry chefs relied on both ingredients and designs to highlight their countries’ culinary delights. The Chinese team put together an elaborate dragon made of sugar, while Mexico’s competitors incorporated chocolate, corn and other native foods into their desserts.

In addition to representing their homelands on plates, competitors wore themed outfits and accessories.

France’s team members sported chic Breton striped shirts and berets, Mexico’s chefs wore Day of the Dead sugar skull-inspired masks, and Team UK worked on their desserts while wearing natty newsboy caps and bow ties.

The winner’s circle

Although the 2025 event was held in Lyon, the French team did not win the gold medal, settling for silver.

Top honors went to returning champions Japan, whose team put together a lemon, pear, marigold and chocolate granita in the shape of an Asanoha (hemp) leaf for their restaurant dessert entry. For the frozen dessert, the team offered an apricot treat resembling a spinning top toy.

“We packed the history and culture of Japan into the design. We were able to incorporate taste and delicate traditional patterns to showcase our techniques,” said chef Masanori Hata, the chocolate expert on his team.

“I don’t remember the moment we won. I was so surprised and couldn’t believe it. Japan was recognized two tournaments in a row. I’m happy and proud.”

Meanwhile, the French team prepared a showstopping series of chocolate eggs that were filled with chocolate-hazelnut soufflé mousse topped with chocolate streusel, dipped in a citrus-vanilla-infused clarified butter and paired with grilled vanilla ice cream and a clementine confit.

Bronze went to Malaysia, the Southeast Asian country’s highest-ever result in the contest. Team Malaysia scored high marks for its frozen dessert, which they described as “a harmonious blend of bright citrus, sweet apricot, and subtle spices,” a nod to the country’s multicultural heritage.

The Pastry World Cup winners

Japan

France

Malaysia

China

Belgium

Italy

South Korea

Singapore

United Kingdom

Argentina

