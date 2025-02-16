BAFTA Awards 2025: Best red carpet looks

By Leah Dolan and Kati Chitrakorn, CNN

London (CNN) — Considered the biggest night in the UK film industry, the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday afternoon was a welcome distraction from a dreary climate that extended beyond the country’s weather. Alongside one of the gloomiest winters on record, the UK has faced a challenging social and political landscape under a new Labour government.

The 78th edition of the awards, which took place at London’s Southbank Centre, was hosted by Scottish actor and “Doctor Who” lead David Tennant and featured musical performances from 1990s boy band Take That (the group sang their 2008 hit “Greatest Day”, which opens the award-winning movie “Anora”) and “Wicked” star Jeff Goldblum, who played the piano during the in memoriam section.

Noticeably absent was William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales, who flew with their children to their privately owned Caribbean island, Mustique, for the half-term school holiday. The royal couple last attended the BAFTAs together in 2023, with William (who became a president of BAFTA in 2010) attending alone last year.

The sartorial mood skewed modest, with most guests opting to keep things simple in monochromatic black or white looks. Actors Goldblum, Gwendoline Christie and Kelly Rutherford arrived early, elegantly dressed in black, while Pamela Anderson and Cynthia Erivo stood in stark contrast wearing a white Jacquemus wrap dress and structured lace number, respectively. It marked a continuation of the more pared-back styles that celebrities have largely opted for across this year’s red carpets, in response to the wildfires that devastated Los Angeles in January.

See below for some of the red carpet’s best looks.

