In the future, your Delta plane could look like this

(CNN) — In travel news this week, Pakistan’s new airport with no planes or passengers, the triangular aircraft that could transform the way we fly, plus a legendary New Jersey roller coaster goes on a last dramatic adventure.

The future of air travel

Tired of flying in the same old pointy planes?

Hold tight for the innovative “blended wing” airplane from JetZero, a California company that has just announced a partnership with Delta Air Lines to help develop its demonstrator aircraft.

The makers of the quirky nacho-shaped plane say it will be up to 50% more fuel-efficient than today’s commercial aircraft and could carry more than 250 passengers — about the same as a modern widebody plane.

The aircraft is suitable for both domestic and international flight routes and JetZero plans for it to be in commercial operation by 2030.

JetZero’s demonstrator aircraft is slated to take to the air by 2027, but while you’re waiting, you can read more about this unusual style of airframe in our JetZero story from last year.

In other aviation innovation news, Chaise Longue’s controversial double-level airplane seat design has sparked furious debate whenever CNN Travel has covered it, but aerospace giant Airbus thinks there might be something in it. The two companies have partnered to explore “some early-stage concepts.”

And in feats of speed, the demonstrator aircraft for America’s first civil supersonic jet broke the sound barrier for the first time earlier this year.

Now an incredible photo from NASA, using specialized Schlieren imaging to show air flow, has captured the shock waves as Boom’s XB-1 aircraft exceeded Mach 1, the speed of sound. Boom hopes to be flying passengers by 2029.

For an airliner already in operation which is set to change the air map of the world, look no further than the Airbus A321XLR. The single-aisle, long-range plane with improved fuel efficiency could open a flood of new transatlantic flights.

Airport openings and expansions

Pakistan’s shiny new $240 million Balochistan airport has got everything an aviation hub needs — other than passengers or planes. The 400,000 passenger-capacity airport isn’t a big need for Gwadar, a coastal city with a population of 90,000 that lacks clean water and isn’t connected to the national grid. Here’s how this situation came about.

The Gwadar airport is financed by China and that’s not the only big airport in which the Asian superpower is investing. It’s building the world’s largest artificial island airport off the country’s northeastern coast. Here’s what you need to know about Dalian Jinzhou Bay International.

Finally, Europe’s biggest airport is set to get even bigger, as the UK has green-lit the building of a third runway at London Heathrow, a beleaguered project that was first announced more than 20 years ago.

Travel disruptions

Eurostar trains between France and England were halted Friday after a “really huge” unexploded World War II bomb was found outside Paris. The device weighs in at a whopping 500 kilograms (1,100 lbs), of which 200 kilograms (440 lbs) are explosives.

A couple was arrested at Miami International earlier this month on suspicion of trying to force their way onto an American Airlines flight, pushing people in the process. The flight was headed for Cancún, Mexico.

Following the string of recent aviation incidents that has been alarming travelers, a Delta Air Lines captain recently walked out of the cockpit to reassure passengers. The video moment has gone viral.

Other pilots have shared their reactions with CNN on the drop in public confidence following these incidents. “Fate is screaming at us to do something,” a spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association told CNN.

Roller coaster implosion

After 19 years of service at Six Flags Adventure Park in New Jersey, Kingda Ka, once the world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, went on its final kinetic adventure. The attraction was imploded in order to make space for new rides coming in 2026.

If you love theme parks but hate what high velocity does to your hair, then you’ll want to take a look at this guide to the 21 best hair tools for travel.

Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, got the lowdown from experts.

