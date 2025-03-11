Man who said he planned to visit Trump arrested for alleged assault on flight to Washington

By Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — A man who told investigators he was flying to Washington, DC, to speak to President Donald Trump was arrested by the FBI after he allegedly attacked a passenger and threatened a flight attendant onboard an American Airlines flight.

Asterius Mutayoba Rulamka, who holds a Texas driver’s license, was flying from Wichita, Kansas, to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport last week when he became unruly and violent just before landing, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by CNN.

On the plane’s final descent, Rulamka left his assigned seat and moved to the back of the plane, where he started yelling and swearing at a flight attendant, the affidavit said.

Rulamka then attacked a passenger who was filming the interaction, according to the affidavit. Rulamka grabbed the passenger’s hat and glasses and repeatedly struck him, according to the affidavit, causing bruising and a bloodshot eye, the document states.

Rulamka faces an assault charge, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of Virginia.

He also allegedly tried to strike a flight attendant, but the flight attendant was able to move out of the way.

Rulamka then began “running up and down the cabin,” according to the affidavit.

“Three passengers and the flight attendants were able to secure Rulamka for landing in a seat near his original seat,” the affidavit said.

Upon arrival, Rulamka told FBI officials he had come to DC to speak to Trump, stating he was “mad,” the document said, without specifying further.

Rulamka had previously encountered Department of Homeland Security officials in 2014 for overstaying his visa and immigration proceedings against him are currently pending, the affidavit states.

He was arrested on March 5 and charged with “assault by beating, striking and wounding,” according to court documents.

“Per standard practice, we decline to comment on an ongoing investigation. For any questions you may have, we’d refer you to the public court documents,” an FBI spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

“On March 5, law enforcement responded to American Eagle flight 5574 after its arrival in Washington, D.C. (DCA), due to a disruptive customer.

“We do not tolerate violence, and thank our team members for their professionalism,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

It’s unclear if Rulamka has entered a plea in the case. CNN has reached out to Rulamka’s attorney for comment.

