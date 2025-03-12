It’s official: This is the world’s highest urban microbrewery

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

Singapore (CNN) — Having a cold beer on a hot day is one of life’s great pleasures. But having a cold beer on a hot day while looking over the scenery in one of the world’s most photogenic cities? Even better.

That was the concept behind LeVel33, a Singaporean spot that was recently named the World’s Highest Microbrewery in a Building by Guinness World Records.

The brand announced the news on its Instagram and Facebook pages on March 12.

“We see this as an important achievement for LeVeL33 as well as an opportunity to showcase the Singapore story of odds-defying innovation,” founder Martin Bem said in a statement.

One of those “odds-defying innovations” was finding a location with enough room to brew beer in busy, densely-packed Singapore.

Located 33 floors up — hence the name — in Singapore’s Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower, LeVel33 opened in 2010.

The brewing equipment was specially ordered from Europe, but most of the machines were too big to fit into the building’s elevator. Eventually, the equipment — 12 tanks, two copper brewhouse kettles and a cooling machine — had to be brought up to the top floor by crane.

Bem’s unorthodox plan worked. Now, being 33 floors up means patrons can enjoy views of famous buildings in the Singapore skyline like the Marina Bay Sands hotel (and its iconic rooftop swimming pool), the silver lotus-esque ArtScience Museum and the Singapore Flyer Ferris wheel. The bar can get packed around sunset time as happy hour revelers crowd in for drinks and photo ops.

LeVel33’s beer menu has the usual list of styles, like an IPA and a stout, but one more distinctive brew is Brut Beer, made in partnership with Champagne company Barons de Rothschild. It’s only available on-site.

From now on, the brand’s mainstay Blond Lager will carry a label with the Guinness World Records logo on it.

MORE STORIES FROM CNN TRAVEL

Like what you’ve just read? Here is more of our recent travel news.

Airport openings and expansions

Pakistan’s shiny new $240 million Balochistan airport has got everything an aviation hub needs — other than passengers or planes. The 400,000 passenger-capacity airport isn’t a big need for Gwadar, a coastal city with a population of 90,000 that lacks clean water and isn’t connected to the national grid. Here’s how this situation came about.

The Gwadar airport is financed by China and that’s not the only big airport in which the Asian superpower is investing. It’s building the world’s largest artificial island airport off the country’s northeastern coast. Here’s what you need to know about Dalian Jinzhou Bay International.

Finally, Europe’s biggest airport is set to get even bigger, as the UK has green-lit the building of a third runway at London Heathrow, a beleaguered project that was first announced more than 20 years ago.

Travel disruptions

Eurostar trains between France and England were halted Friday after a “really huge” unexploded World War II bomb was found outside Paris. The device weighs in at a whopping 500 kilograms (1,100 lbs), of which 200 kilograms (440 lbs) are explosives.

A couple was arrested at Miami International earlier this month on suspicion of trying to force their way onto an American Airlines flight, pushing people in the process. The flight was headed for Cancún, Mexico.

Following the string of recent aviation incidents that has been alarming travelers, a Delta Air Lines captain recently walked out of the cockpit to reassure passengers. The video moment has gone viral.

Other pilots have shared their reactions with CNN on the drop in public confidence following these incidents. “Fate is screaming at us to do something,” a spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association told CNN.

Roller coaster implosion

After 19 years of service at Six Flags Adventure Park in New Jersey, Kingda Ka, once the world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, went on its final kinetic adventure. The attraction was imploded to make space for new rides coming in 2026.

If you love theme parks but hate what high velocity does to your hair, then you’ll want to take a look at this guide to the 21 best hair tools for travel.

Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, got the lowdown from experts.

In case you missed it

What it’s like to travel as a woman in Saudi Arabia.

Obstacles to accessing the conservative country have eased over recent years.

“Australia’s Bigfoot” watched over the small town of Kilcoy for decades.

Then one day, it disappeared.

She traveled to Italy to save her marriage.

Here’s how she ended up falling for her Italian tour guide.

