New design revealed for Airbus hydrogen plane

(CNN) — In travel news this week: Bhutan’s spectacular new airport, the world’s first 3D-printed train station has been built in Japan, plus new designs for Airbus’ zero-emission aircraft and France’s next-generation high-speed trains.

Grand designs

European aerospace giant Airbus has revealed a new design for its upcoming fully electric, hydrogen-powered ZEROe aircraft. powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

The single-aisle plane now has four engines, rather than six, each powered by their own fuel cell stack.

The reworked design comes after the news that the ZEROe will be in our skies later than Airbus hoped.

The plan was to launch a zero-emission aircraft by 2035, but now the next-generation single-aisle aircraft is slated to enter service in the second half of the 2030s.

Over in Asia, the Himalayan country of Bhutan is building a gloriously Zen-like new airport befitting a nation with its very own happiness index.

Gelephu International is designed to serve a brand new “mindfulness city,” planned for southern Bhutan, near its border with India.

In rail travel, Japan has just built the world’s first 3D-printed train station, which took just two and a half hours to construct, according to The Japan Times. That’s even shorter than the whizzy six hours it was projected to take.

France’s high-speed TGV rail service has revealed its next generation of trains, which will be capable of reaching speeds of up to 320 kilometers an hour (nearly 200 mph).

The stylish interiors have been causing a stir online, as has the double-decker dining car.

Finally, work is underway in London on turning a mile-long series of secret World War II tunnels under a tube station into a major new tourist attraction. CNN took a look inside.

Family affair

Americans Brittany and Blake Bowen had never even been to Ecuador when in 2021 they decided to move to the South American country with their four children.

Tired of “long commutes and never enough money” in the US, the Bowens say they love their new Ecuadorian life. “We hope that maybe we’ll have grandkids here one day.”

Erik and Erin Eagleman moved to Switzerland from Wisconsin with their three children in 2023.

“It feels safe here,” they tell CNN of their new outdoorsy lifestyle in Basel, close to the borders with France and Germany. Their youngest daughter even walks to elementary school by herself.

Starry, starry nights

For close to 100 years, Michelin stars have been a sign of culinary excellence, awarded only to the great and good.

Georges Blanc, the world’s longest-standing Michelin-starred restaurant, has boasted a three-star rating since 1981, but this month the Michelin guide announced that the restaurant in eastern France was losing a star.

More culinary reputations were enhanced this week, when Asia’s 50 best restaurants for 2025 were revealed. The winner was a Bangkok restaurant which is no stranger to garlands, while second and third place went to two Hong Kong eateries.

You don’t need to go to a heaving metropolis for excellent food, however. A 200-year-old cottage on a remote stretch of Ireland’s Atlantic coast has been given a Michelin star. At the time of awarding, Michelin called it “surely the most rural” of its newest winners.

From Bolivia to Paris

Frenchman Augustin Pasquet and American Michelle Young met in Bolivia, fell in love in Paris, then he gave up his corporate job and went to work for her. Here’s what happened next.

In case you missed it

A China-bound United Airlines plane had to turn around after a pilot forgot his passport.

“It’s quite embarrassing,” an industry expert told CNN.

On March 29, one of the world’s most popular islands falls silent for 24 hours.

That means no Wi-Fi, no electricity.

Japan’s natural hot springs are running low.

Overtourism is to blame.

The only animals Australians are afraid of?

A bird. Here’s why.

