Penthouse atop world’s skinniest skyscraper is now on the market for $110 million

(CNN) — A penthouse of the “supertall” Manhattan building dubbed the world’s skinniest skyscraper has hit the market at $110 million.

The four-story home, or “quadplex,” spans floors 80 to 83 of the 1,428-foot-tall Steinway Tower and overlooks Central Park. With interiors designed by Studio Sofield, the suggested floor plans features an “entertaining suite” on the first floor and a “primary suite” on the third floor, while the proposed layout is topped off by a “crown suite” containing a bar and screening room. In total, the property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and two terraces, as well as 360-degree views of New York City.

Steinway Tower, or 111 West 57th Street, was completed in 2022 on the site once occupied by the historic Steinway & Sons piano company. Designed by SHoP Architects and Studio Sofield, the building is one of the tallest skyscrapers in the Western hemisphere — and the most slender, with a height-to-width ratio of 24:1.

The building’s design is meant to evoke New York’s Gilded Age of the late 19th century, when the city experienced a period of unprecedented wealth and a subsequent boom in skyscraper construction, according to the architects.

The vertiginous tower’s facade appears to change throughout the day as the color and texture of the terracotta blocks shift in the light. Inside, designers created a sense of opulence with materials such as marble, limestone, blackened steel and velvet used in the common spaces, and artworks by the likes of Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse adorning the walls. Its amenities include an 82-foot swimming pool, private dining rooms and a landscaped terrace.

“We’ve all been to very luxurious places, but I wanted to create a building that could not be anywhere else in the world,” Studio Sofield’s founder, William Sofield, told CNN in 2022. “I know so many people might have multiple homes, who will have apartments here. And I wanted to create a very distinct experience that could only be had in New York.”

Steinway Tower sits on New York’s Billionaire’s Row, where pencil towers have continued to climb higher, including the nearby Central Park Tower, which is the second-tallest building in the city behind One World Trade Center. Though quadplex apartments are rare, another one on Billionaire’s Row — a 24,000-square-foot apartment at 220 Central Park South — broke records in 2019 when it sold for $238 million to become the most expensive home ever sold in the United States.

