Look of the Week: Diana Ross returns to the Met Gala for the first time in 22 years



WLNY

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — There were many firsts at the 2025 Met Gala — it was the first exhibition to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first year the event raised more than $30 million in donations. But among these record-breaking moments was an important return. After a hiatus of more than two decades, disco legend and one-third of The Supremes, Diana Ross, graced the Met steps once more for fashion’s biggest night of the year.

Ross, who last attended the Met Gala back in 2003, arrived at the event Monday adorned in feathers and sporting a jaw-dropping 18-foot-long train. It took five men to carry the star’s hand-embroidered ivory white accessory, which enveloped the carpeted steps when laid flat. But hidden in the yards of fabric was a small detail many may have missed. “It has (stitched) the names of all my children and my eight grandchildren,” Ross told Vogue carpet-side, calling the dress “a forever family gown.”

On her arm was Evan Ross, her son and the co-creator of the look. “She is the best thing. She is the Met Ball,” he told Vogue. Ross worked with Ugo Mozie, a Nigerian designer and founder of fashion label Eleven Sixteen to bring his mother’s show-stopping ensemble to life. “Family. Heritage. Legacy,” Mozie posted on social media. “So grateful to be a part of this special moment. To have co-designed this work of art for an Icon.”

Underneath the larger-than-life train, the Motown singer donned a crystal-embellished spaghetti-strapped gown and a dazzling pair of chandelier earrings. On her head sat a custom, wide-brimmed feathered hat by LA-based milliner Sarah Sokol.

Despite being one of the most memorable outfits of the evening, Ross let slip that her appearance was actually last minute. “There was not a plan,” she said. “My son persuaded me (to come), because I’m actually on tour. He said, ‘Mom, you gotta go.’”

Luckily for us, she had just the thing to wear.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.