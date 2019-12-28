3 on 3 tournament dunks on hunger

Events

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 3 on 3 basketball tournament held at the Mountain View Event Center gave the community a chance to help a good cause in a fun way.

Saturday's Sasquatch 3 on 3 Tournament, hosted by the Idaho Army National Guard, asked participants to bring two cans of food for the Foodbank as an "entry fee."

"People came through," Amber Peterson, a recruiter for the Idaho Army National Guard and tournament scorekeeper, said. "They were happy to do it and we brought everybody together to play some basketball and it worked out."

With games 20-minute games to 21, ending with whichever came first, eight teams of three went head to head for a good cause.

"I'm winded for sure," Jags' player Jayce Payne said. "It's good to get up on a Saturday and get to play a little bit and it gets me out of bed."

Saturday was the first time the tournament had been held, but Peterson said the feedback they've received makes next year look promising.

"Especially if these eight teams have a good time, you know, maybe next year they'll bring a couple more friends and have a couple more teams."