Food

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With many people staying at home, the demands on the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission starts to rise.

Pitmaster Bar-B-Que Company is stepping up to help out the community with their '21 days of Bar-B-Que for a cause'.

Starting on Friday, anyone who drops off a non-perishable food item donation to the Rescue Mission receives 10-percent off their order.

For owner Lisa Hardin and her niece Madison Barton, this is one way they can help out their community.

"We're going to be doing it for 21 days and we don't have any specific numbers or anything just because we're not really sure," Barton said.

"Just because we've had the dining rooms closed to us for a couple of days so we're still trying to figure out what the new normal is going to look like. So, I don't know, I would just say enough to feed people that needed the food. I'd be happy with whatever so the more the better though."

Pitmaster will be sanitizing each non-perishable food item before giving it to the Rescue Mission. You can drop off items in the drive-thru, curbside pickup, or inside when you pick up your food.