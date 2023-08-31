EISF crowns new food champions

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Whether baked, grilled or fried, the Eastern Idaho State Fair has a rich tradition of offering the best fair food in the west.

Fair food vendors got together Thursday to bring their best and their newest creations to be judged by the media.

This competition has produced some of the best foods at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Winners were chosen from four categories: Fairest of Them All, Sweetest of Them All, Best New Entrée and Best New Sweet Item.

The 2023 winners are:

Fairest Of Them All - Sweet

1st place - Sweet Temptations / Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

2nd place - Camille's Crepes / Strawberry Colada Crepe

3rd place - Camille's Crepes / Cheesecake Crepe

Fairest Of Them All - Entrée

1st place - Smokin B's / The Whole Dam Farm

2nd place - CR Fish N Things / Smoked Salmon Bagel

3rd place - Blackhawk BBQ Pit / Hog On A Log

Best New - Entrée

1st place - La Casita Mexican Food / Spicy Pork Paradise

2nd place - Mexican Crazy Corn / Crazy Corn Salad

3rd place - Blackhawk BBQ Pit / Mad Mac

Best New - Sweet

1st place - Creamy Creations / It's Better At The Fair Cake

2nd place - Sweet Temptations / Strawberry Temptress

3rd place - Big E's Hawaiian Shave Ice / Hula Barbie

2023 People’s Choice Award

1st – Blawkhawk BBQ / Warhawk Sandwich

Winners will receive a banner to hang in their booth declaring them the 2023 champions and have the honor of displaying the Golden Corndog and Golden Apple trophies during fair week. Local media representatives tasted each entry and judged it based on appearance and taste. To make their voices heard, the People’s Choice was selected by the public.