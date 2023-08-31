EISF crowns new food champions
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Whether baked, grilled or fried, the Eastern Idaho State Fair has a rich tradition of offering the best fair food in the west.
Fair food vendors got together Thursday to bring their best and their newest creations to be judged by the media.
This competition has produced some of the best foods at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Winners were chosen from four categories: Fairest of Them All, Sweetest of Them All, Best New Entrée and Best New Sweet Item.
The 2023 winners are:
Fairest Of Them All - Sweet
- 1st place - Sweet Temptations / Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
- 2nd place - Camille's Crepes / Strawberry Colada Crepe
- 3rd place - Camille's Crepes / Cheesecake Crepe
Fairest Of Them All - Entrée
- 1st place - Smokin B's / The Whole Dam Farm
- 2nd place - CR Fish N Things / Smoked Salmon Bagel
- 3rd place - Blackhawk BBQ Pit / Hog On A Log
Best New - Entrée
- 1st place - La Casita Mexican Food / Spicy Pork Paradise
- 2nd place - Mexican Crazy Corn / Crazy Corn Salad
- 3rd place - Blackhawk BBQ Pit / Mad Mac
Best New - Sweet
- 1st place - Creamy Creations / It's Better At The Fair Cake
- 2nd place - Sweet Temptations / Strawberry Temptress
- 3rd place - Big E's Hawaiian Shave Ice / Hula Barbie
2023 People’s Choice Award
- 1st – Blawkhawk BBQ / Warhawk Sandwich
Winners will receive a banner to hang in their booth declaring them the 2023 champions and have the honor of displaying the Golden Corndog and Golden Apple trophies during fair week. Local media representatives tasted each entry and judged it based on appearance and taste. To make their voices heard, the People’s Choice was selected by the public.