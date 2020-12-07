Idaho gas prices down 64 cents from a year ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - According to AAA, Idaho's average gas price is currently 64 cents cheaper than a year ago. That's the third-largest decrease in the country.
Idaho’s average price is falling, while the U.S. average has increased by four cents in the past month; however, AAA said pump prices are expected to drop to end the year.
Idaho’s average price is $2.27, which is four cents less than a month ago and 64 cents less than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $2.16, which is four cents more than a month ago, but 42 cents less than a year ago.
Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of Dec. 7:
- Boise - $2.25
- Coeur d’Alene - $2.14
- Franklin - $2.29
- Idaho Falls - $2.19
- Lewiston - $2.35
- Pocatello - $2.27
- Twin Falls - $2.32
“It’s still too early to predict how current restrictions will impact holiday travel volumes, and in turn, gas prices,” says Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho. “Drivers might pay a little more to fill up in the days leading up to Christmas, but right now, things are looking very good for the family budget.”
