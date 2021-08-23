Idaho gas prices held steady this week

Gas Prices

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho gas prices have risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.75/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Gas prices in Idaho are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.37/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $3.33/g today while the most expensive is $4.25/g, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back ten years:

August 23, 2020: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 23, 2019: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

August 23, 2018: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

August 23, 2017: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 23, 2016: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

August 23, 2015: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

August 23, 2014: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 23, 2013: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 23, 2012: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

August 23, 2011: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.31/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.30/g.

Boise- $3.89/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g.

Spokane- $3.68/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.66/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 96.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"Gasoline prices have started to slide over the last few days as oil prices have plunged, largely fueled by a continued global surge in Covid-19 cases and concern that fuel demand may shrink as more companies table return to work plans and the summer driving season comes to a close," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Excluding the plunge in gasoline prices as Covid unfolded in 2020, Sunday saw one of the largest single day declines in the national average in nearly three years. The good news won't end there, either, as I fully expect the national average could drop back under $3 per gallon in the next three weeks. The bottom line for motorists is that if they don't absolutely need to fill up, they should avoid doing so as fuel prices are nearly guaranteed to continue to decline in every state in the coming week."

ou can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.