Idaho gas prices hold steady

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.70/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Gas prices in Idaho are 2.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.32/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $3.27/g today while the most expensive is $4.79/g, a difference of $1.52/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back ten years:

September 27, 2020: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 27, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

September 27, 2018: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

September 27, 2017: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 27, 2016: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 27, 2015: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

September 27, 2014: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

September 27, 2013: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

September 27, 2012: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

September 27, 2011: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.33/g, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31/g.

Boise- $3.83/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.85/g.

Spokane- $3.61/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.63/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00/g higher than a year ago.

"Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021's peak price set in early August due to COVID-19 supply and demand imbalances," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong."

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.