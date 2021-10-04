Idaho gas prices hold steady

Gas Prices

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.68/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Gas prices in Idaho are 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.31/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $3.18/g while the most expensive is $4.39/g, a difference of $1.21/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

October 4, 2020: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

October 4, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

October 4, 2018: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 4, 2017: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

October 4, 2016: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 4, 2015: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

October 4, 2014: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

October 4, 2013: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 4, 2012: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

October 4, 2011: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.18/g. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01/g higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.34/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.32/g.

Boise- $3.82/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.83/g.

Spokane- $3.61/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.62/g.

"We've seen very little overall movement in gas prices over the last week with prices remaining near their 2021 highs as crude oil prices remain well above $70 on supply concerns and strong global demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With energy in high demand ahead of the winter heating season and a surge in global demand due to COVID-induced imbalances, we're not likely to see a meaningful decline at the pump any time soon, but unfortunately, could see prices holding near these levels for the next few weeks."

