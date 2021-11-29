Idaho gas prices on the rise

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho gas prices have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.69/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Gas prices in Idaho are 4.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.44/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $3.03/g while the most expensive is $4.59/g, a difference of $1.56/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back five years:

November 29, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

November 29, 2019: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

November 29, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

November 29, 2017: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

November 29, 2016: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.38/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.39/g.

Boise- $3.78/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.77/g.

Spokane- $3.55/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.54/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g today. The national average is down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26/g higher than a year ago.

"Gas price declines are slowly picking up momentum. With oil's recent fall and the jury out on a new Covid variant, Omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "There remains a very high level of uncertainty ahead of us as OPEC has also delayed its meetings to await more market movements and information on Omicron. But so far, Americans can expect the new variant to push gas prices even lower. Beyond the next few weeks, it remains nearly impossible to predict where oil and gas prices will head, though turbulence is guaranteed."

