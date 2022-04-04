Idaho gas prices hold steady

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.41/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 58.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.41/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.94/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.19/g, a difference of $1.25/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

April 4, 2021: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

April 4, 2020: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $1.90/g)

April 4, 2019: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

April 4, 2018: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

April 4, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

April 4, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

April 4, 2015: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 4, 2014: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

April 4, 2013: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

April 4, 2012: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.93/g)

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17/g today. The national average is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.31/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $4.05/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.08/g.

Boise- $4.53/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $4.54/g.

Spokane- $4.28/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.31/g.

“Oil prices fell last week as Covid cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden's announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there's no escalations in Russia's war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower."

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.