Idaho gas prices tick up

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.41/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 0.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.32/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $4.07/g while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.22/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

May 2, 2021: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 2, 2020: $1.76/g (U.S. Average: $1.76/g)

May 2, 2019: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

May 2, 2018: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

May 2, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 2, 2016: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 2, 2015: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

May 2, 2014: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

May 2, 2013: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

May 2, 2012: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $4.14/g, up 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.08/g.

Boise- $4.48/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.52/g.

Spokane- $4.35/g, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $4.32/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17/g today. The national average is down 1 cent per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.29/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen. Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise. For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy."