Idaho remains under nationwide rising gas prices – for now

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Gas prices continue to rise across the country, but Idaho drivers have been spared the current trend - at least for now.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is around $3.42, which is 12 cents more than a week ago and 33 cents more than a month ago. In an unusual turn of events, Idaho’s average price currently sits below the national average at $3.39 per gallon, which is a penny and a half more than a week ago, but still 12 cents cheaper than a month ago.

Today, the Gem State ranks 21st in the U.S. for most expensive fuel.

"So far, Idaho is swimming against the current, but we may not be able to hold out for much longer. Powerful forces could sweep us into the price increases that are happening elsewhere,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “Crude oil continues to be very expensive, fuel demand is on the rise, and a refinery shutdown in Colorado has tightened regional supplies. All of these factors could play a part in higher pump prices this week.”

January tends to be when gas prices are at their lowest, and prices are expected to continue to rise in the coming months. But seasonal conditions and moderate driving habits could help ease the trend - at least temporarily.

“If the market continues to feel this kind of pressure, higher gas prices could follow,” said Conde. “But on the other hand, another cold snap could ease demand, or crude oil prices could reverse course. We’ll have to keep a close eye on how things unfold.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of 1/25/23:

Boise - $3.43

Coeur d’Alene - $3.23

Franklin - $3.26

Idaho Falls - $3.28

Lewiston - $3.48

Pocatello - $3.34

Rexburg - $3.42

Twin Falls - $3.40

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.