Idaho pump prices ease for now

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 3.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.17/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.03/g, a difference of 86.0 cents per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

March 6, 2022: $3.97/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)

March 6, 2021: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

March 6, 2020: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

March 6, 2019: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

March 6, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 6, 2017: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

March 6, 2016: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

March 6, 2015: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

March 6, 2014: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

March 6, 2013: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.24/g, unchanged from last week's $3.24/g.

Boise- $3.75/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.77/g.

Spokane- $3.74/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.76/g.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/g today. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 69.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps then others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases. Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring. While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then."

