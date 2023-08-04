Idaho average gas prices hit $4 for the first time this year

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, Idaho drivers are feeling the misfortune of gas prices hitting the $4 mark for the first time this year.

The average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $4, which is 10 cents more than a week ago and five cents more than a month ago.

Here’s a look at Friday’s gas prices from around the state:

Boise - $4.00

Coeur d’Alene - $3.99

Franklin - $4.10

Idaho Falls - $3.95

Lewiston - $3.93

Pocatello - $3.99

Rexburg - $3.95

Twin Falls - $3.95

“When pump prices started falling after the 4th of July, we hoped that maybe the worst was behind us. Unfortunately, rising crude oil costs and elevated fuel demand have contributed to a late-summer spike,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “For people in search of a more optimistic outlook, we’re still paying 85 cents less per gallon than a year ago, and barring a hurricane or another significant refinery issue, the current trend of pressure may ease once we make it past Labor Day.”