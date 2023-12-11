Idaho gas prices slide another 12 cents

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 34.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 33.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $2.77/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.09/g, a difference of $1.32/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

December 11, 2022: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

December 11, 2021: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

December 11, 2020: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

December 11, 2019: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

December 11, 2018: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

December 11, 2017: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

December 11, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

December 11, 2015: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 11, 2014: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

December 11, 2013: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.01/g, down 11.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.13/g.

Boise- $3.44/g, down 7.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.51/g.

Spokane- $3.98/g, down 8.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.07/g.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.10 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today. The national average is down 23.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 10.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With nearly 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now priced below $3 per gallon, and 23 states also seeing average prices of $2.99 or less, motorists are getting substantial relief at the pump in time for the holidays. The trend is likely to continue in most states this week, while the national average could soon fall below $3.05 per gallon, the lowest since 2021. The good news may continue into 2024, with GasBuddy's annual Fuel Outlook being released in just a few weeks."

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.