Women’s clothing store coming soon to Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Women’s clothing store ROOLEE will be opening a location in Ammon. The new store will be located in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center between Blaze Pizza and

Costa Vita.

ROOLEE was first established in Logan, Utah in 2013. Since then, ROOLEE has grown into a wellknown women's clothing brand that inspires self-love and genuine sisterhood.

“We have chosen Ammon for our next retail location because we believe our brand resonates with the locals in the Idaho Falls area. Our business is built around family, and we truly hope you feel like family when you shop with us," Kylee Champlin said.

ROOLEE’s grand opening will be held on Nov. 11, 2022. The first 50 people in line will receive a goodie bag filled with local deals and items from the store. ROOLEE also announces they will be starting Black Friday sales early at the Ammon store with 40% off store-wide (some exclusions apply) starting opening day.