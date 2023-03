POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is coming to Pocatello.

The California based grocery chain will be bringing 33 jobs to the Gate City.

It will operated locally by Josh and Shannon Pence and will be located 1732 Hurley Drive.

A grand opening is set for April 6.

The company has more than 400 stores in eight states.

This will be its 12th store in Idaho.