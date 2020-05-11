Local restaurants offering special deals for Mother’s Day 

Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With most places closed because it's Sunday or because of COVID-19 it can be a challenge to do something sweet for moms.

Some local restaurants are going above and beyond to make this a specials Mother's day.

Shari's Cafe and Pies are giving moms the feast she deserves.

With breakfast, lunch and dinner specials available for pickup and free delivery.

Black Bear Diner in Idaho Falls is offering specials mothers day deals on its churro waffles, club benedict, and prime rib cuts.

Diablos Kitchen made a 3-course meal for moms.

They sold out by Wednesday and fed 40 people.

Jalisco Mexican Restaurants are raffling off 10 Mother's Days goody bags worth about $60 each.

They say this is a time of year to thank mothers for all their hard work.

"It doesn't have to be Mother's Day to make it a special for a mom or to feel appreciated. Especially during these hard times everyone is going through, it's important to make mom's feel special. We want your business but we also want you to feel special at the same time, said Luis Hernandez bartender at Jalisco Mexican Restaurant.

Those who win the raffle will receive a call on Monday to pick up their prize.